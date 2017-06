Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

Groovy and Power Soca fans and participants are advised of the venue change for Groovy and Power Soca preliminary competitions:

From: National Cultural Center (NCC)/Cultural Development Foundation Grounds

To: Vigie Sports Complex Car Park

John Compton Highway

Castries

Come out and support the 20 Power Soca and 20 Groovy Soca semifinalists on:

Friday June 30th

ShowTime is 5pm

Full details about Soleil – the Summer of Festivals can be found at www.stlucia.org/summerfestival.