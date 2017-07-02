Advertisement
COURTS
NOTICE: Tourism vehicle inspections commence July 3

By Department of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting
July 2, 2017
vThe Department of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting wishes to inform tourism transportation operators that vehicle inspections will be conducted at the following locations, effective Monday, July 3: Department of Transport, Union Complex, Mondays to Thursdays from 8 am – 4 pm; and Department of Transport in Vieux Fort on Fridays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Please be guided accordingly.

