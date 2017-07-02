NOTICE: Tourism vehicle inspections commence July 3

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

The Department of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting wishes to inform tourism transportation operators that vehicle inspections will be conducted at the following locations, effective Monday, July 3: Department of Transport, Union Complex, Mondays to Thursdays from 8 am – 4 pm; and Department of Transport in Vieux Fort on Fridays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Please be guided accordingly.