NOTICE: Tourism vehicle inspections commence July 3
By Department of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting
July 2, 2017
The Department of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting wishes to inform tourism transportation operators that vehicle inspections will be conducted at the following locations, effective Monday, July 3: Department of Transport, Union Complex, Mondays to Thursdays from 8 am – 4 pm; and Department of Transport in Vieux Fort on Fridays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Please be guided accordingly.
(1)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2017-07-02