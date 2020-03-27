Don't Miss

NOTICE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment operating hours

By Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment
March 27, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share6
6 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The public is hereby advised that in an effort to help stem the spread of CoVID-19 the Ministry of Equity will be operating on skeletal staff from March 25, until April 03, 2020 in the first instance.

Operations at our main office will be from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The public is encouraged to call their field officers or the main office for assistance to limit the amount of face to face interaction.

Let us continue to practice social distancing and take every precaution during this time.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share6
6 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.