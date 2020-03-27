NOTICE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment operating hours

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The public is hereby advised that in an effort to help stem the spread of CoVID-19 the Ministry of Equity will be operating on skeletal staff from March 25, until April 03, 2020 in the first instance.

Operations at our main office will be from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The public is encouraged to call their field officers or the main office for assistance to limit the amount of face to face interaction.

Let us continue to practice social distancing and take every precaution during this time.

