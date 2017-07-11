NOTICE: Meetings for community leaders and interested persons in Grace and Pierrot

The Social Transformation Officer for Vieux-Fort North cordially invites Community, Church, Youth and Sports leaders to a series of follow-up meetings.

The purpose of these meetings is to continue discussions on the revitalization of the Grace and Pierrot Development Committees. Community members are also asked to attend.

The main agenda of the meeting is to discuss the structure of the development committee and responsibilities of executive members.

The communities, dates and venues of the meetings are as follows:

* Grace – Tuesday 11th July, 2017 – Grace Combined School.

* Pierrot – Wednesday 12th July, 2017 – Pierrot Combined School

The meetings start at 7:00 pm and individuals are kindly requested to make a special effort to attend this very important meeting. Thank you for your kind cooperation on this matter.