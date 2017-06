Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

All persons involved in the Arts and Culture, as well as those interested and supportive of the Arts and Culture in St. Lucia, are invited to a very important meeting on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) Conference Room at 5:30 PM.

The main item on the agenda is to agree on a collective response to the unilateral decision by the Government to relocate the National Cultural Centre.