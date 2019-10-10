Notice: Labayee Early Childhood Centre relocates
By GIS
October 10, 2019
TOTS TEMPORARILY HOUSED AT BEXON PRIMARY SCHOOL.
(GIS) — The Labayee Early Childhood Centre has been relocated to the Bexon Primary School due to structural issues.
Bexon Primary initially welcomed 14 students from the Labayee Early Childhood Centre.
The students of the Labayee Early Childhood Centre commenced school on September. 30.
