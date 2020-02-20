Don't Miss
Notice: Closure of Walcott House

By Saint Lucia National Trust
February 20, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – We regret to inform you that Walcott House will be temporarily closed for operations due to a water shortage in Castries and environs. We apologize for the inconvenience caused.

Walcott House will resume operations as soon as the situation is resolved.

Please contact us at 4525005/4523639 for further information.

