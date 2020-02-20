Notice: Closure of Walcott House

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – We regret to inform you that Walcott House will be temporarily closed for operations due to a water shortage in Castries and environs. We apologize for the inconvenience caused.
Walcott House will resume operations as soon as the situation is resolved.
Please contact us at 4525005/4523639 for further information.
