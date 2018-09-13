Notice: Closure of Inland Revenue main office

Pin +1 Share 2 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – Inland Revenue Department advises that our Main Office located on the First and Third Floors of the Heraldine Rock Building will be closed from 12.30p.m. TODAY THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 13, 2018 TO FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 14.

In the interim, all PAYMENTS can be made at the Accountant Generals Department (Treasury), Ground Floor, Dayana Building, Jeremie Street.

Clients wishing to make General Queries, inclusive of Tax Clearances, Filing of Personal Taxes, Income Tax Codes and Registration of Businesses/Companies should come to our Large and Medium Section, located on the Third Floor, Bank of St. Lucia, Bridge Street.

The IRD deeply apologizes for any inconvenience caused.