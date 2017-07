NOTICE: Closure of banks for carnival

The Bankers Association of Saint Lucia advises its customers and the general public that all banks will be closed on Monday 17th July 2017 and Tuesday 18th July 2017 in observance of Carnival.

ATMs island-wide, online and mobile banking services are available.

Normal operational hours resume on Wednesday 19th July 2017.

The Bankers Association of Saint Lucia wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable Carnival.