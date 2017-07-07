Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.

NOTICE: Cleaning of median barriers on Castries/Gros Islet Highway

By Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy
July 7, 2017
Share1
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 1

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public that the section of Castries / Gros Islet Highway between Vigie Roundabout and Choc Roundabout will be reduced to single lane traffic on Sunday 9th July 2017 from 7:00am to 6:00pm. This is to facilitate cleaning of the median barriers.

All commuters are asked to be guided by road signs which will be placed for their information and guidance.

We apologize for any inconveniences which may be caused during the execution of these works.

 

(2)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA

*