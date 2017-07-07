NOTICE: Cleaning of median barriers on Castries/Gros Islet Highway

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public that the section of Castries / Gros Islet Highway between Vigie Roundabout and Choc Roundabout will be reduced to single lane traffic on Sunday 9th July 2017 from 7:00am to 6:00pm. This is to facilitate cleaning of the median barriers.

All commuters are asked to be guided by road signs which will be placed for their information and guidance.

We apologize for any inconveniences which may be caused during the execution of these works.