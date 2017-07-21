NOTICE: Book Bursary Distribution 2017

Parents and Guardians of students attending infant and primary schools are informed that the Book Bursary Distribution format has been changed to better serve recipients.

The Distribution of Book Bursaries will now take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the following dates and at the following locations, for the respective districts:

 Schools in District 4 – Monday July 24th and 25th, 2017 at the District 4 Office Goodlands.

 School in District 3 – July 26th to 28th, 2017 at the RC Boys Primary School, Castries.

 Schools in District 2 – August 2nd and 3rd, 2017 at the District Office, Sans Souci

 Schools in District 1 – August 3rd and 4th, 2017 at the Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School, Union.

Parents and Guardians are ask to provide the following:

• Last year’s contract, if the child is continuing, with returned Books

• For a new bursary, letter of recommendation from District Rep.

• ID card of parent or guardian

• The child’s report book or a copy of the child’s academic record for each term of the past school year

• The child’s booklist

• Letter of authorization, if acting on behalf of someone else.