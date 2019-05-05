Nothing special about Roger Khan returning to Guyana – security minister

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — With convicted drug lord, Shaheed Roger Khan expected in Guyana in the coming months, several questions have been raised about preparations for his return.

Questioned on the matter on Friday, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan said, “if Roger Khan comes back into Guyana, he comes back – just like so many other deportee.”

“At this stage, that is all, just like so many other persons who would have served their sentence and they come back.”

The Minister said there are several Guyanese who served prison time in the United States and would have returned to Guyana.

Khan was arrested in 2006 in Suriname in a sting operation that Surinamese police said netted more than 200 kilograms of cocaine – the biggest cocaine haul in Suriname of that year.

Khan, who is alleged to be the former leader of the notorious ‘Phantom Squad’, was extradited immediately to the United States since he reportedly fled from that country several years before to avoid charges.

On October 16, 2009, Khan was jailed for conspiracy to import cocaine into the US, witness tampering and illegal possession of firearm.

He is expected to be released from the US prison in July but has continuously been asking the US courts for an early release based on good conduct during his imprisonment.

( 0 ) ( 0 )