Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Nothing but a rumour – Kartel’s lawyer says no verdict received yet

By Jamaica Star
February 6, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Vybz Kartel

(JAMAICA STAR) – Yesterday tongues were sent wagging as rumours circulated that the much-anticipated judgment in the case of incarcerated artiste Vybz Kartel had been delivered, and that the deejay had won his appeal.

According to sources, inmates at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Facility were in a jubilant mood as the deejay allegedly celebrated his long-awaited victory.

WhatsApp statuses were updated and pictures of the embattled deejay, with congratulatory messages attached, were seen making rounds in various groups.

But the celebration was short-lived as the entertainer’s attorney shut down the rumours.

“It is nothing but a rumour. We have not got a date for the judgment as yet,” said Valerie Neita-Robertson.

Kartel, given name Adidja Palmer, along with fellow entertainer Shawn Storm, and Andre St John and Kahira Jones, were found guilty in 2014 of the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams. The trial lasted for 65 days.

They were all given mandatory life sentences but the Rampin Shop deejay was ordered to serve 35 years before being eligible for parole.

Campbell, Jones and St John were ordered to each serve 25 years before becoming parole eligible.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Entertainment Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.