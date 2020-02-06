Nothing but a rumour – Kartel’s lawyer says no verdict received yet

Share This On:
(JAMAICA STAR) – Yesterday tongues were sent wagging as rumours circulated that the much-anticipated judgment in the case of incarcerated artiste Vybz Kartel had been delivered, and that the deejay had won his appeal.
According to sources, inmates at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Facility were in a jubilant mood as the deejay allegedly celebrated his long-awaited victory.
WhatsApp statuses were updated and pictures of the embattled deejay, with congratulatory messages attached, were seen making rounds in various groups.
But the celebration was short-lived as the entertainer’s attorney shut down the rumours.
“It is nothing but a rumour. We have not got a date for the judgment as yet,” said Valerie Neita-Robertson.
Kartel, given name Adidja Palmer, along with fellow entertainer Shawn Storm, and Andre St John and Kahira Jones, were found guilty in 2014 of the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams. The trial lasted for 65 days.
They were all given mandatory life sentences but the Rampin Shop deejay was ordered to serve 35 years before being eligible for parole.
Campbell, Jones and St John were ordered to each serve 25 years before becoming parole eligible.
