Noted journalist, commentator to helm Sports Awards

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 3 Shares

(SNO) — Noted sports broadcaster and journalist Terry Finisterre will host the 39th Saint Lucia Sports Awards tonight (Saturday, 16 February) at the Royalton Resort.

The occasion will see Saint Lucia’s top senior and junior athletes, coaches, administrators and other stakeholders be recognised and rewarded for their contributions to sports development on the island.

The ceremony, which will be aired on the National Television Network from 7:00 pm, will be held under the distinguished patronage of Governor General, His Excellency, Sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac.

Orators for the evening will be netball, athletics, and basketball coach and technical official, Erasmus Wayne Benti, along with former Junior Sportswoman of the Year, and former national junior record holder for the 400m dash, Merica Moncherry.