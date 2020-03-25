Not business as usual at VH come Friday March 27th

Share This On:

Pin 38 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – Health Officials have put the public on alert that come Friday March 27th 2020 it will no longer be business as usual at the Victoria Hospital as the hospital actively transitions to the Owen King EU Hospital.

As the date draws nearer for the eminent move the of Victoria Hospital, Nursing Director, Ruth Regis-Adesanya advises the public that come Friday March 27th it won’t be business as usual.

“So on Friday morning we’re going to move all our in-patients starting at 8:00am. As such there are a number of measures that we’ve had to put in place to facilitate the smooth move of our patients. Visiting time on that day will be from 6:00am to 7:00am only. There will be no visiting time again for that day, normal visiting hours will recommence on Saturday. Additionally, our maternity patients who would normally seek care, we will still receive these patients even while we’re moving the patients but up till 12 noon. From 12 noon the maternity unit at the Victoria Hospital closes down and so any pregnant patient coming for care would have to go straight to the Owen King EU Hospital. It is extremely important for everybody to note that, from 12 noon the maternity ward at the Victoria Hospital will be shut. For Accident and Emergency or what is commonly called Casualty, we will continue to give care within that unit until 4:00pm on that day. So, from 4:00pm the Accident and Emergency or Casualty Unit at Victoria Hospital is closed. During that 8:00am to 4:00pm period St. Jude Hospital will be give us some assistance. So there is the possibility that some persons will be redirected to the St. Jude Hospital based on the presenting Situation.”

The pubic is further advised that due to the COVID-19 pandemic certain protocol have been put in place for the protection of staff and clients of both OKEU and Victoria Hospital. Medical Director, Alisha Eugene-Ford explains.

“The Victoria Hospital will become the respiratory Hospital. At that hospital we’re only asking persons with respiratory illnesses to come to that hospital. So, we are looking at persons with the flu like symptoms, with asthma and other respiratory illnesses to come to the Victoria Hospital. At that particular point an initial review would be done, a pre-screening. If we realize at the pre-screening, it’s not a COVID related case you will be redirected to OKEUH which is a general hospital. But if you have COVID or symptoms or signs related to COVID then we will take care of you at that particular hospital. This particular hospital is not working in isolation. We will be working along with our Primary Healthcare Department where we already have respiratory clinics. So we will be working along with these clinics at a national level so we can actually work together to combat COVID-19.”

The move of the Victoria Hospital involves strategic and meticulous planning. The actual move began over a week ago with the transfer of serval vital pieces of equipment and supplies, staff orientation and training including the preparation of the various unit. The move however is expected to intensify this week and culminating in the transfer of in-patients to the Owen King EU Hospital.

( 0 ) ( 0 )