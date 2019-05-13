Don't Miss
Nose hair extensions — the latest beauty trend

By Christina Oehler
May 13, 2019

(HEALTH.COM) Move over, lashes! Voluptuous nose hair is officially the latest beauty craze. After years of trying to remove those ill-placed little hairs, the beauty world is finally embracing them as—wait for it—a trend.

Believe it or not, nose hair extensions are becoming a thing, and we’re as confused as we are completely mesmerized.

According to The Sun, Instagram user @gret_chen_chen was the first to showcase this eccentric new style in 2017, posting a photo of herself wearing fake eyelashes glued to the openings of her nostrils.

While the trend didn’t take off instantly (for seemingly obvious reasons), it appears to be a slow burn, catching on nearly two years later.

The hashtag, #nosehairextensions, has been used over 400 times on Instagram, accompanying photos and videos of users who have attempted the bizarre look.


While it seems to be simply for internet show, people are clearly intrigued by the trend.

One nose hair extension video has garnered over 147,000 views—so either one person has gone click-crazy or people are really interested in learning the technique.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

