Nokia 3310: Iconic mobile returns with a battery that lasts a month – and yes it has Snake

By Telegraph (UK)
February 26, 2017
The Old Nokia 3310 (left) and the New Nokia 3310.

THE TELEGRAPH (UK) – The Nokia 3310, the phone that defined a generation of mobiles, has been reborn 17 years after it was first released.

The new version recreates the design of the original, which was an icon of the early 2000s and helped bring text messaging into the mainstream. It was one of the first mobiles to also become a cultural icon, with its distinctive Nokia ringtone, compact design and mobile game Snake, and sold more than 100 million units.

The new version has been unveiled by HMD Global, a Finnish company made up largely of former Nokia employees, that has acquired the rights to the Nokia brand.

Unveiled on Sunday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, it is instantly recognisable to previous 3310 owners, but is slightly thinner and features a colour screen as opposed to the original’s monochrome.

It has a battery life of 30 days, and only basic internet access through a 2.5G connection, missing modern smartphone staples such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

However, it does have several mod cons that were not available at the time of the original: a headphone jack and SD card slot for holding music and photos, a two-megapixel camera, and an FM radio. It has Snake, although a different twist on the game from what original 3310 users might recognise.

3 comments

  1. lidy
    February 26, 2017 at 2:17 PM

    this is the best phone to give to your school kid instead of those smart phones..and maybe your senior citizen grandmother...js

  2. Maysiay
    February 26, 2017 at 1:57 PM

    I liked that cell
    Aka the blue soap
    Used to sell for $50 bucks

  3. Courtney
    February 26, 2017 at 1:52 PM

    Wow
    A true classic and by far the strngest phone ever.
    I'm gonna get myself one

