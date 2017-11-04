“Noel Sa La” – Curlin Hudson releases debut Christmas single

(PRESS RELEASE) – “Noel Sa La” is an up-tempo Zouk-gospel song giving thanks and praises unto Jesus for His goodness, grace and mercies for life.

The track was penned, produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Lenny Deneb at The Shed. The vocals were recorded at 4YA Studios with Semi Francis. The song is available as a digital download via CD Baby, iTunes, Amazon and others

Curlin Hudson has been involved in leading worship at her church, Victory Pentecostal Church, for close to two decades. Her passion and love for God is evident in her lively, energetic worship leading.

She is also involved in other ministries in the church namely, ushering, evangelism and Kids Bible Club. Whether it’s zouk, reggae or soca, Curlin is passionate about her love of music and reaching souls for Christ.

“I am truly excited to be releasing this debut Christmas song and singing to the glory of Jesus,” Curlin Hudson.

Plans are in place for the release of a full Curlin Hudson debut album.

Production is due to begin in February 2018.

ABOUT VICTORY SOUNDS

Victory Sounds is a record label affiliated with Victory Pentecostal Church. Formed in January 2017, the label’s mission is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through music.