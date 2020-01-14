Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Nobel Laureate Festival underway

By Anicia Antoine, GIS
January 14, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

(GIS) – The Nobel Laureate Festival Committee officially launched the Calendar of Activities for the 2020 Nobel Laureate Festival, last week.

The festival will be observed from Jan. 6 to Feb. 6, under the theme: “Celebrating Excellence: Vision 2020.”

Chairperson of the Nobel Laureate Festival Committee, HE Dame Pearlette Louisy, noted that the purpose of the festival is to recognize the achievements of Saint Lucia’s two laureates and their vision for Saint Lucia.

“Excellence is not just a destination but a journey,” she said. “The notion of pursuing excellence requires that we constantly fine tune our crafts. The longer we live, the more opportunities we have to excel.”

Partner of Sir Derek Walcott, Sigrid Nama, noted that renowned sculptor, Jallim Eudovic is currently designing a memorial to be placed at the gravesite of Sir Derek. Ms. Nama explained that the festival also highlights the quality work being done by artists in Saint Lucia.

The Nobel Laureate Festival will include a Walcott House open house tour, the National Awards of Excellence, a School of Music Festival, and a church service, to name a few.

First Citizens Investment Services Ltd has been sponsoring the Nobel Laureate festivities for several years. Omar Burch-Smith, Country Manager of First Citizens Investment, said: “It is our mandate to be part of ensuring that our culture continues to grow.”

The Nobel Laureate Festival was launched on Jan. 8.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

More GIS News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.