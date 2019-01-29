No Saint Lucian student injured in Cuba tornado

Share This On:

(SNO) — Saint Lucian students in Cuba are safe after a rare tornado hit the capital of the Spanish-speaking island on Sunday night.

Three people were killed and 172 injured in the storm that damaged buildings and caused flooding in low-lying areas of Havana.

The AFP news agency reported winds of up to 62 miles per hour.

Senior Communications Officer in the Office of the Prime Minister, Nicole McDonald, told a press briefing that the government has been checking on some of the Saint Lucian students studying in Cuba.

“We have several Saint Lucian students who are currently studying in Cuba,” she said. “We have been able to speak with Ambassador (Malachia) Fontelle who is stationed in Cuba who has informed us that our students are safe and sound.”

She stated that she hopes that the media helps get the message out that no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Up to 2017, up to 50 Saint Lucians students were studying in Cuba.

Meanwhile, the Government of Saint Lucia has extended condolences to the people of Cuba in the wake of the tornado.

“We understand that there have been hundreds of persons who have been injured based on this tornado that hit,” McDonald stated. “And there have been some lost of lives as well. So Cuba remains a true, dear friend of Saint Lucia and at this time we definitely want to offer our condolence and offer our support in any way that we can to the people of Cuba.”