No release for Dexta Daps

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Popular dancehall singjay Dexta Daps will remain behind bars pending an application to the tribunal to have him released.
The entertainer’s attorney, Peter Champagnie QC, appeared on his behalf in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree this morning.
“What this effectively means is that we will have to go before the tribunal for the matter to be heard in relation to his release,” Champagnie told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago.
Dexta Daps, given name Louis Grandison, has been detained for gang-related activities in the St Andrew South Division since April 8. He is being held at the Hunts Bay Police Station.
The Seaview-based artiste is known for songs, including 7Eleven and Shabba Madda Pot.
