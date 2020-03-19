No positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dominica says national epidemiologist

Share This On:
(DOMINICA NEWS ONLINE) – National Epidemiologist, Dr. Shalauddin Ahmed has disclosed that to date, there is no positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Dominica.
Dr. Ahmed made this announcement moments ago at a news conference which is being held in the Pressroom of the Prime Minister’s Office.
He said they have tested a number of patients over the last 14 days and are all negative.
“We have been working with Immigration and the ports of entry and so far our testing has been negative,” he said.
More details to follow
