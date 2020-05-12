No new COVID-19 cases in Trinidad since April 26

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — There have been no new confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in T&T since April 26. At that time, the number of positive cases were said to be 116. According to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, up to Saturday, this figure remained unchanged.

Providing the daily update, Deyalsingh said total samples tested to date stood at 2,271; with the number of unique patients tested at 1,931; the number of repeated tests at 340; number of positive tests remaining at 116; while deaths remain at eight; and discharged patients at 104.

With the total number of community tests done to date under the expanded case definition said to be 652, Deyalsingh added that “To date, all 652 have come back negative.”

One person remains hospitalised at the Couva Hospital, while three people are at the Home of Football, Couva. At the UWI Debe Campus, there are a total of 70 people–69 from Surinam and one from Guyana.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said 20 healthcare workers remained at NAPA.

Underscoring the need for the public to continue washing hands, using sanitizers, donning face masks, covering one’s face and mouth when coughing and sneezing, and sanitisation of surfaces such as door knobs, elevator panels and tables, Parasram said, “If you or your child are sick, you are to stay at home.”

Painting a picture of what the new normal will be moving forward, he went on, “We have to change the way we do business. We have to change the way we social distance or have distancing from each other, the way we operate generally as we go forward.”

Deyalsingh said a decision has been taken to resume elective surgeries next week as the normal health care system returns to some normalcy.

