No new positive COVID-19 cases in Saint Lucia as of Friday (video)

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia’s Chief Medical Officer Sharon Belmar-George on Friday released some good news to the public regarding the latest test results for COVID-19.

In a video statement (see below), Belmar-George said results received on Thursday, April 2, 2020, were all negative.

She said as of Friday, April 3, the number of positive cases recorded in Saint Lucia remains at 13.

According to earlier reports, two of the 13 patients were repatriated.

A third patient recovered but was kept in isolation to prevent possible further spread.

The island is currently under a 24-hour curfew for seven days.

The curfew officially began on April 1, 2020, at 5 a.m. It was relaxed hours later to allow the public to shop for groceries at mini-marts, bakeries and community shops only. Farmers were also allowed to tend to their crops daily during a limited time window.

( 0 ) ( 0 )