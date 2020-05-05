Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Social Development Honourable Carvin Malone has confirmed that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the British Virgin Islands.

During his update on April 29, Honourable Malone stated that over the course of the week, 27 new samples were tested by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and all results were negative. The negative results include the 10 recent samples tested that were reported on April 25. The BVI’s epidemiological summary as of April 29 is as follows:

120 total tested

114 tested negative

6 tested positive

3 recoveries

1 death

2 active cases

1 hospitalised

9 new pending results

As of April 29, the Caribbean Region has confirmed 11,170 cases with 540 deaths and 2,508 recoveries. The World Health Organization reports 3,018,952 confirmed cases globally and 207,973 deaths. The Ministry of Health and Social Development’s epidemiological unit continues an aggressive contact tracing strategy in accordance with World Health Organization technical guidance.

Honourable Malone further stated that the British Virgin Islands Health Services Authority expects to receive additional supplies during the course of this week that will enable the Territory to increase testing for the virus.

“It is through extensive testing that we will be able to detect and contain any remaining cases of COVID-19, thereby minimising the risk of transmission in the Territory,” the minister said.

Honourable Malone added, “Together with the excellent work of our dedicated surveillance and contact tracing team, I am extremely pleased to witness the ongoing expansion and enhancements of healthcare infrastructure, technology, and services to meet the new demands of COVID-19 prevention, detection, treatment and care.”

Persons who have recently travelled or who may have come in contact with a possible case or contact of a case of COVID-19 and show any symptoms such as a fever, cough, difficulty breathing, headache or recent loss of taste or smell should stay home and seek medical advice early by contacting the medical hotline at 852-7650.

