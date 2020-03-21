Coronavirus: Passengers arriving in St. Lucia “were very agitated as they did not want to be quarantined”

Share This On:

Pin 36 Shares

UPDATE FROM MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS ON NATIONALS IN QUARANTINE AT THE RODNEY BAY PUBLIC HEALTH FACILITY

As of March 21, 2020, Saint Lucia has a total of two confirmed cases. The results received on Friday, March 20, 2020, for 11 patients were all negative.

On Friday, 95 nationals from Martinique arrived in Saint Lucia. Their arrival was coordinated with Consul General Ms. Joanna Salton who is presently in Martinique.

All of the passengers were briefed from Martinique. As a result, 40 passengers opted to remain in Martinique to avoid being quarantined.

On their arrival at the ports, they were transported to the quarantine site at the Rodney Bay Public Health Facility. The passengers were very agitated as they did not want to be quarantined and requested to go home. The Royal St. Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) provided the necessary support and some were settled in very late into their rooms.

Special provision was put in place for the elderly, pregnant women, and those with small children. Quarantine conditions include single-room boarding, except in the case of families, and couples who are allowed to board together.

Quarantine is necessary for persons who are well and may have been exposed to a communicable disease. It applies to people who may or may not become sick. It restricts the movement of healthy people who may develop a disease after possible exposure to an infectious agent. It requires people to stay in a designated location for a specific period of time.

Active monitoring, including temperature checks and checking for respiratory symptoms, is done. Quarantine centers have been set up using various hotels to facilitate the large numbers of returning nationals and any non-nationals that may arrive of concern. All persons in quarantine are provided with breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The public is reminded to focus on the maintenance of standard recommendations to prevent the spread of infection. These include:

– – regular handwashing with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer where soap and water are not available.

– – cover mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing.

– – avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

– – seek medical attention and share your travel history with your health care provider if you have symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel.

We continue to advise on social distancing as an effective strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit, at 468-5309/468-5317, respectively.

( 0 ) ( 0 )