No need for hostility, hate – Guyana's president in Christmas message

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — President David Granger has called on the nation to accept that differences exist and that there is no need for hostility and hate.

“Guyanese, despite the divisions of the past and the difficulties of the present should accept that differences would sometimes exist, but they need not be hostile or hateful,” the Guyanese leader said in his Christmas message.

He reminded that Christmas celebrates the miraculous birth of Jesus Christ. “Guyanese at home and in the diaspora are observing this sacred event with joy. It is special season on that is filled with the spirit of friendship and fellowship,” he noted.

The President said that the promise of peace and goodwill on earth is central to the festival of Christmas and to the ministry of Christ. “The gospel of St. Luke in the Holy Bible reminds us that, on the eve of Jesus’s birth, angels proclaimed: ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.’

The promotion of peace and the fostering of goodwill are the eternal messages of Christmas and the essential conditions for achieving social cohesion in this country and everywhere in the world,” he noted.

He said that the lesson of Christmas teaches one the value of peace among peoples and goodwill toward all and he noted that the government is creating a community of citizens based on mutual respect and aimed at ensuring the common good.

He noted too that “Guyana is becoming a gentler, kinder, more compassionate country. Everyone, regardless of race, religion, political persuasion, social status or place of residence could look forward to sharing the goodwill of this festival and to living in peace with one another.”

The festival of Christmas could be celebrated most meaningfully by remembering the biblical proclamation of Jesus’s birth, the President said. “Let us work together to eradicate the capital vices of anger, greed and hatred and to engender peace and goodwill in our families, in our communities and throughout our beloved country,” he added as he wished the nation happy and peaceful Christmas.