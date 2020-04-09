No link between 5G and COVID-19 says Caribbean Telecommunications Union

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) has taken note of the upsurge in the spread of misinformation that the introduction of 5G is the cause of COVID-19.

These rumours no doubt arise from the coincidental introduction of 5G networks around November 2019 and the commencement of the pandemic in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

The coincidence led people to think there must have been some causal relationship between the introduction of 5G and the spread of the COVID-19 Virus

This misinformation has triggered inappropriate responses from citizens resulting in the burning and destruction of infrastructure towers in some parts of the world, including Jamaica in the Caribbean.

CTU believes that this is an unfortunate development since the telecommunication infrastructure is essential to our ability to maintain communications and business functions to sustain adequate levels of economic activity while trying to protect the public from the ravages of the CODVID-19 pandemic.

The CTU wishes to advise that the recent media release on New Guidelines, dated 11 March 2020, from the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) confirms that there is no scientific evidence that supports the linking of 5G to the spread or cause of COVID-19 Virus.

Non-Ionizing Radiation (NIR) refers to electromagnetic radiation such as ultraviolet, light, infrared and radio waves. In daily life, familiar sources of NIR include the sun, household electrical appliances, mobile phones, Wi-Fi and microwave ovens.

ICNIRP concluded as follows: “…the new guidelines provide better and more detailed exposure guidance in particular for the higher frequency range, above 6 GHz, which is of importance to 5G and future technologies using higher frequencies. The most important thing for people to remember is that 5G technologies will not be able to cause harm with adherence to these new guidelines.”

CTU urges the public to ignore the misinformed commentaries on social media and not to respond inappropriately by destroying critical infrastructures at a time when it is more than ever needed to support all our efforts during this pandemic.