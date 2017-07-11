Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.

No investigation into Senator Jimmy Henry, says top security officials

By SNO Staff
July 11, 2017
From left: Henry, Francis and Desir.

Both Minister for Home Affairs, Justice and National Security Hermangild Francis and Acting Commissioner of Police Milton Desir have denied any knowledge of or refuted allegations of a recent police investigation into Senator Jimmy Henry, according to HTS News4orce reports.

On his live television talk show last Thursday, July 6, former government minister Richard Frederick alleged that Henry was stopped by police at the George F.L. Charles Airport and questioned regarding the alleged possession of a significant sum of undisclosed cash.

However, Francis, in an exclusive interview with HTS today, Tuesday, July 11, denied knowing of any investigation regarding Henry and suggested that the allegation is political mischief.

Meanwhile, the top cop, Desir, told HTS that he gave no order to investigate Senator Henry, who is the Minister in the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives.

Henry has declined to comment on the allegations.

  1. Trump
    July 11, 2017 at 7:54 PM

    If Lament was innocent he would be shouting from the rooftops. What a corrupt police force we have and we wonder why criminal run amok....Hermangild is a useless minister and has failed in his job as national security minister. Desir whatever hou were promised to lie tonthe public I hope you get it... Commissioner of Police? Let's see. LiARS

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  2. private
    July 11, 2017 at 7:50 PM

    Richard fenderick always speaks facts . more to come. Here's never smoke and no fire

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  3. Anonymous
    July 11, 2017 at 7:28 PM

    Fredrick should instead tell the ppl why his visa was revoked.

    (2)(1)
    Reply
  4. Ms Ann
    July 11, 2017 at 7:24 PM

    what wrong in that....somebody cannot have a lil paper on them chppzz next

    (0)(1)
    Reply
  5. Top Cop
    July 11, 2017 at 7:18 PM

    So Hermangild you are doing the best that you can? With the number homicides on the rise and you appearing clueless as to how to address the matter, I expect that to see your resignation on the PM's desk in the morning. To be honest your performance has been nothing short of abysmal......Take your BiG FAT "F" and beat it!!!!

    (3)(0)
    Reply
  6. Major1
    July 11, 2017 at 7:04 PM

    MR FREFERICK IS NOT MAD TO COME OUT WITH FALSE .WILL AND COME AGAIN UWP FAIL THE YOUTH .

    (6)(2)
    Reply
  7. Major1
    July 11, 2017 at 7:01 PM

    UWP MUST GO TO GIVE LPM A CHANCE

    (5)(2)
    Reply
  8. boss la
    July 11, 2017 at 6:59 PM

    Another tactic used by the slp to divert attention from the ministers account. Nice try. Come again

    (2)(6)
    Reply
    • Uhuum!!!
      July 11, 2017 at 7:32 PM

      Why is Jimmy Henry silent[aka no comments] on matter that has no merit, is false or is misleading? Who would stay quiet on matter that bring one's reputation into disrepute.....unless?

      I see smoke....I am willing to bet there is FIRE!!! More question than answers!!!!

      (2)(0)
      Reply
  9. Vitalis.
    July 11, 2017 at 6:51 PM

    Well, assuming that Mr R. Frederick is not alleging contrary to the truth, make sure you are a Senator or MP or Minister before you board a plane to or from St. Lucia. But if Mr Frederick is not lying it shows that this Government is just as nasty as the other in it's ability to cover-up. But the interesting twist is that they have had 2 ministerial-senatorial cover-ups in less than one year.

    (7)(1)
    Reply
  10. Lucianboy
    July 11, 2017 at 6:41 PM

    That place will always hv coruption .

    (4)(0)
    Reply
  11. Anne
    July 11, 2017 at 6:22 PM

    You no tell me amout it load of crap

    (4)(0)
    Reply
  12. Pantherzone
    July 11, 2017 at 6:05 PM

    Load of crap in our little island!!! Loads!!! We sinking soon enough!

    (6)(0)
    Reply

