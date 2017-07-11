No investigation into Senator Jimmy Henry, says top security officials

Both Minister for Home Affairs, Justice and National Security Hermangild Francis and Acting Commissioner of Police Milton Desir have denied any knowledge of or refuted allegations of a recent police investigation into Senator Jimmy Henry, according to HTS News4orce reports.
On his live television talk show last Thursday, July 6, former government minister Richard Frederick alleged that Henry was stopped by police at the George F.L. Charles Airport and questioned regarding the alleged possession of a significant sum of undisclosed cash.
However, Francis, in an exclusive interview with HTS today, Tuesday, July 11, denied knowing of any investigation regarding Henry and suggested that the allegation is political mischief.
Meanwhile, the top cop, Desir, told HTS that he gave no order to investigate Senator Henry, who is the Minister in the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives.
Henry has declined to comment on the allegations.
