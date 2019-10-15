“No gov’t which places horses before people can survive” — Francis said SLP is not divided

Talk show host Claudius J. Francis has said the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) is not divided as their political opponents would want Saint Lucians to believe.

Writing on his Facebook profile on Monday, Francis, who hosts “Straight Up” on Radio 100, said the Party’s unity was evident at their “alive and buzzing” Conference of Delegates, held on Sunday in Marigot under the theme ‘Forward with Unity and Purpose’.

Francis was elected chairman of the SLP in January 2016. He served as president of the Senate of St. Lucia from 2012 to 2016.

“Let them who wish to say we are divided keep on saying so because our actions say otherwise. Yesterday, Sunday, 13 October 2019, the Stanley Jon Odlum Secondary School was alive and buzzing. Packed hall and still many more on the outside,” Francis wrote.

The former senate president noted the attendance of party stalwarts at the conference.

“It was such a wonderful occasion, especially seeing so many past Parliamentary Representatives and past candidates present. I was especially happy to see Hon. Sir Julian R. Hunte and Chairman Emeritus, Thomas R. Walcott, not only present, but involved,” he said.

Francis said the introduction of Wayne Girard, as the SLP’s confirmed candidate for Anse La Raye/Canaries, was “especially electrifying and would have sent shivers down the spine of the incumbent in the next-door constituency”.

He expressed confidence that the SLP will be returned to power, saying the Allen Chastanet-led government prioritizes horseracing over healthcare.

“Yes, we are on our way. Saint Lucia will be rescued and returned to its people, for no government which places horses before people and stables before hospitals can survive. Onward we march, soldiers of Labour,” he said.

