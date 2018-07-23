No foul play in Choiseul man’s death – post mortem reveals

(SNO) – A man who was found in bushes in the community of River Dorée, Choiseul died as a result of injuries consistent with a fall, according to sources commenting on the results of his post mortem examination.

Simon “Lordwin” Modeste, 54, a resident of Tete Morne, Choiseul and originally from Caffiere, Choiseul, was found motionless under a breadfruit tree near Dorée River, around 10 p.m., on July 9, 2018.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

A post mortem examination conducted on Saturday, July 14 revealed that Modeste died as a result of “pneumohemothorax secondary to multiple rib fractures”, according to sources.

A relative had told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that Modeste is suspected of falling to his death from a breadfruit tree.

“He came from work at about 3 p.m. They said he left to go look for pig food,” the relative said.

Having not returned home for quite an unusually long time, relatives went in search of Modeste who was found face-down with blood coming from his ears.

His death had initially raised suspicions among some family members but hopefully the post mortem puts those suspicions to rest as there were no signs of foul play, according to one of our sources.

Modeste did taxi work at a resort in Soufriere, according to the relative.