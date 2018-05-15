No Entry: Emergency Drill on Wednesday at Tobago airport

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Caribbean Airlines says the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) will be conducting a full scale Emergency Drill at the ANR Robinson International Airport, Trinidad on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

During the drill, there will be no entry to the ANR Robinson International Airport, Tobago.

Passengers booked on any Caribbean Airlines flight previously scheduled to operate during the hours of the drill, have been re-accommodated on other services.

Persons travelling on Wednesday are encouraged to check Caribbean Airlines website www.caribbean-airlines.com for information on their specific flights.

Persons collecting passengers, who are expected to arrive around the start time of the drill, should get to the airport before 9:30 a.m.

There will be no entry to the airport during the drill (10:00 a.m. –12 noon). The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will be in charge of controlling and directing traffic during this time.