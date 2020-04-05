Don't Miss

‘No COVID-19 deaths in Saint Lucia to date’: CMO (video)

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online
April 5, 2020

FILE PHOTO: A health worker checks the temperature of a traveller as part of the coronavirus screening procedure at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

(St. Lucia News Online) — Chief Medical Officer of Saint Lucia Dr. Sharon Belmar-George has indicated that despite the increase of positive COVID-19 cases to 14, Saint Lucia has not recorded any death as of Saturday, April 4 and that all patients are recovering well.

Of the 14 cases, two have been repatriated to the United Kingdom.

“The other 12 patients are all clinically stable and are doing well at the Victoria Hospital, Belmar-George said in a video release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

“None of our patients have developed any complications and we have had no death to date. We have zero COVID-19 deaths to date.

“All of the patients that we have are clinically stable and they are doing well,” she added.

Saint Lucia remains under a 24-hour, seven-day curfew to help stop the community-spread of the virus.

The curfew is expected to end at 5 am. on April 7, 2020, however, there have been talks that the curfew could be extended.

