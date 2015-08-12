No child support due because I got married to another man? (letter to the editor)

Dear Editor: I would like to open the dialogue on a topic I believe needs to be addressed in St. Lucia.
As a former student of human development, I am aware of the effect of the home environment on a child’s level of success, their perception of life, and reactions to situations they face. I would like to specifically draw attention to an issue I faced recently on a visit to the Family Court division.
I am the mother of a five-year-old child. The father and I separated before our child turned a year, due to him being unfaithful. He was contributing to the maintenance of the child until he got married. At this point, it was a begging game for him to contribute anything towards his child. I never placed him on child support because I was making decent money and was a bit embarrassed due to the negative connotation in St. Lucia regarding child support.
Recently, I got married, and despite the fact that he contributes nothing to maintenance, I still allows him to have contact with and have a relationship with our child.
I got the ultimate blow when our child fell ill and had to come up with a considerable amount of money for medical bill. Unfortunately, I got unemployed and still searching for work. I called the father and explained to him, our child needed to undergo medical exams and we had to cover the bills. It was at this time he told me, our child is no longer his responsibility, but instead my husband should enjoy taking care of his child for him until he is 18 years. I was deeply saddened that a working man would expect another man to go to work every day to feed his child when he is fully capable of doing so.
I decided to visit Family Court the following day and to my amazement, fellow St. Lucian mothers, THIS IS THE LAW.
I was told by the case worker: “His father does not have to do anything for him now, you are married.” My child is only five years old ! What does choosing to be married have to do with my child’s right to be taken care of by the father? What does having a man, my husband, in my bed have to do with my child’s right to be fed, clothed, maintained by the father? Is the law asking us mothers to make a choice? It’s either you stay single, move from one man to another and never have a married life and your child’s father will be obligated to pay child support. Or, if you choose to marry and raise a family, then your child’s father can be free of his responsibility. However, the father can marry if he decides.
The law is clearly suggesting a relationship between who is in your bed and who has to feed and maintain your child. It’s no wonder some men refuse to care for their child unless they have intimate relations with the mother. The law in St. Lucia as it stand encourages it. It’s no wonder that a man may date, but not marry a decent young woman with two children from a previous relationship, because he knows when it says ” I do”, the child is now his financial responsibility.
It is disappointing that my child’s father is a successful business man in St. Lucia, but refuses to provide not a penny to his child’s upbringing because I committed the ultimate crime of being married now. He got married himself before I did. The law is encouraging promiscuity by mothers, and neglect on the part of fathers.
The holidays and observances of women’s rights and rights of a child in St. Lucia should take into account these issues. This is a human rights issue. I believe the fundamental rights of my child to be cared for by both parents are being violated.
At this point, being recently unemployed, my husband is working a full-time job and odd jobs on weekends struggling to care for my sick child’s medical expenses. It’s a complete disgrace that we encounter my child’s father occasionally, and he has this smirk on his face. He just passed on 18 years of financial responsibility of our child to another man, and there is nothing I can do about it because the LAW in St. Lucia supports him. The law has essentially told him, it is okay to abandon your child, now that the mother is married.
Let this letter serve as an opener to dialogue on this issue. This LAW has to be changed. And we wonder why our society is such a mess. We need to change the laws relating to families and responsibility of parents.
This is the first of many letters on media outlets regarding this issue. This LAW needs to be changed. This senseless LAW will be changed.
Can't say about your case but in many cases some psycho ones ruin a complete family . Run away to other men just because they want to enjoy change . Spoil the life of their children for their own self centered behaviours . Money is another factor which they are after as being single start to get more .
Unfortunately courts mostly give favour to women when it comes to joint custody .For those who are for divorces just because of money , i see this a good decision by court as psychos have no right to break the families just for small issues .
If that's the law for real ...something wrong...and I blame us..why ..because the house of representative are responsible for enacting and amending laws..etc....if there's an issue we should bring it to our District Representative attention... regardless of party he / she is part of or is in power....IT'S THEIR JOB !! Take them to task !1 instead of all these pettiness we have to deal with from them!1 lawd!
Seriously?!?! St. Lucia still stuck in the past where the law is considered. And we wonder why our youths are turning out the way they are now! Chain reaction- parents, yes parents mother and father having babies, father walks away leaving mother with the sole responsibility of raising this child, because apparently father knows the law and he chooses whether he should be part of this baby's life!! Again another inequality on women in st. Lucia. And would you believe we a learned barrister as prime minister!!! Smfh
ridiculous, ....this law is sick and shameful towards the family, who would believe that would happen anywhere in the world or the the caribbean for the most part. if that man was any man at all even if there were a law (which i can't believe there is )he would take care of his responsibility and take care of his child. 18 yrs from now when that child leave school and becomes somebody he begins to tell people thats his child and strangely the very child may look after him. That is also why some children hates their father and the stepfather gets the respect and i do hope he reads these comments and step up as a man should to his responsibilities. God bless the stepfather for being a real man
honestly this is the first time i have ever heard such...its shocking and i would like to know if this law is for real in st lucia or any other country in the world..to me this can't cant for real.
This is the first time have ever commented to one of this articles. I found it utterly ridiculous that this is what we call LAW. It is clear that our laws are not inkeeping with the societal changes and thinking. As a man I truly believe that a man should take care of his own regardless of the relationship he has with the mother. After all, the child did not asked to be born, there was consent (if was the case) or simply repercussions of a not well thought of act of pleasure. In any case one would think that conscience would prevail. But clearly some of us go by the law and not what is morally correct. The first thing I believe one should ask is " what if my father were to have abandoned me when I needed him most". Surely none one want to live with such guilt! At least that's what I would think. Gents let's be the sort of role models needed for our sons and daughters. Would you want your son or daughter to see you Illtreat his mother? What if it were your mother? Do you take joy in seeing your mother in despair or hurt, physically or emotionally. You know what, most of us would say know. So let's do what we know is right! Great article. I must say it caught my attention
I would wish to see this law with my own sight from the said social worker,,,this is the craziest thing I have ever heard....we certainly don't expect a better society from these cheap lines.....children are treated like parcels and left to the poor women to do everything then they turn to the streets for support and we talk more nonsense ...before I get too emotive let me just say I am in shock and picking up my jaw from the floor.....
i am so so shocked at this. The law is actually supporting a father to neglect a child he conceive. and we women have to continue promiscuity to feed their children and not live a dignified life.
Lord am praying for all women out there, give us the strength to continue loving ,guiding and feeding our children and to stand strong and firm IN JESUS NAME. AMen.
While we're at it i want to take my father to court so he can refund my mom his share of child support that he owes her for caring for me all alone and so he can be charged for carnal knowledge or is it statutory rape
She was only 14 and he never gave a penny
The Criminal
Ok so that's the law. Ok. BUT shouldn't the blood father think, um um this is my own flesh and blood so I should help out. When the father is old and in need of help, will the son help, maybe not a rass.
Surely some comprassion should be excersized in this case. Both men and the mother should club together and stop acting like jealous kids.
It goes to show that the law supports a man having pleasure, but no responsibility.
Let us protest against this. This law needs to change definitely, then again I suppose who feels it knows it.... those who are in a position to Change it don't feel the pain of everyday women something gotta give, the law needs to be reviewed. NOW
I sympathise with you and your situation and I can understand the shock when you learnt of the law. Our legislation is archaic and needs some serious revision. While it may be so though, what type of man does not put the health of his child first? Whether or not both he and the child's mother is remarried. Our culture is such that men want to walk away from responsibility at any chance. And while someone did say that marriage means automatic adoption, the child still carries half your genes. People take raising children as a joke. TOOOO many parents are of the opinion that a child must eat and survive and forget to instill morals and values and invest quality time. SO while he may be happy to have the financial responsibility passed on to someone else... what about the bigger picture?
Hey this all stems from our position on legitimacy and bastard-ism. If a woman gets remarried then that can legitimize her children. Even when a child born during wedlock but is not a child of the husband is still by law an offspring of the husband. If we are saying that a man is responsible for the birth of a child and his name cannot be entered on the child'd birth certificate unless he goes to a JP with the mother, and when the time comes to pay child support there is no requirement for the woman to prove that the child is his then there must be problems. As one of the commentators said these laws were only drafted in the interest of women, not the child or the man. The law was only seeking to make a woman more financially stable and not to remedy the plight of the child. A typical example, when a woman divorces she becomes an unmarried woman, however the law does not recognize the man as being unmarried if he was married before. Therefore all obligations of the man are still in effect, he is never completely separated from his ex wife. What is needed is reform and equality and look at the law from a perspective of the interest of the child. Then again we cannot mordernize a law while we have a forensic lab which is closed.
very enlightening. thank you for another perspective.
I am a man and really upset about that. Thease fathers need to be in Jail. So even if the law says that what the hell thats your child. Expose his name and his wife if you are part of it you will feel it some day. Jesus said let the little children come to me and do not send them away. Lady let come together to fight for the injustices against our children on all fronts. Let stop lip service and act. Until we do that it wont change anthing.
Please don't stop with this letter, take this further, to the news, radio talk shows, television talk shows, make it public. that's a serious matter and a lot of woman isn't aware of that. That's the first time am hearing this. St. Lucia Law is crap. Need serious revising.
If this is the law, i say shame on it. Whoever wrote it needs to go back to the drawing board and return with something which makes more sense. Those persons may have graduated from the backdoor university of bullshit..
Start a petition against this law. Target 80000 signatures. I shared this on facebook because i think we should all stand united against this.
I am so shocked, I never knew this law existed. It's not fair on the mother as it says if you want child support don't remarry. It's unfair on the good dads who will lost daddy privilege to another man simply because the relationship did not work out. What is sad about all of this is most times the new female in that relationship only care about themselves their child if they have one and even go as far as supporting the man in not caring for his child. What can we do to change this law?
Why don't the government do the right thing and review/amend those laws. They are archaic!!
Makes you wonder who's protecting the future of St. Lucia?
Sweetly I do not believe you not one dime, never would there be such a law .....Never
Is it a joke, seriously , that one is a big topic to delt with . We must not sit on that one
Not at all .........
Shm... Shm..... Shm
It's not only the law that needs to change. All the so called fathers who take advantage of the law, their baby mama, and their babies need to change and that is from boy to man.
Just please close down the Family Court. They are a bunch of idiots in there.
Lol
If this information is incorrect then someone at the Human Services Dept needs to be re-trained. I have sure heard and know of a similar situation. As long as you become married before the child support documents come through then you suck salt if the father wishes. This law is sick and promotes common law relationship and even promiscuity. Men now believe they can become SPERM DONORS and thats it!
Reform I say...we need it
Im lost for words here....??? as a paralegal I don't know of that law...Ma'am get some legal advise on same...half of these case workers don't even know the legislative laws.
yes that's the law now I got to know that in June...now that will change a lot of men marrying women who they don't have any kids with...
Dear Writter of This Letter,
While it is sad that this is your situation, allow me to share a similar but rather ironic spin.
I (unlike your child's father) am a good dad. I take care of everything, and i do mean EVERYTHING for my 4 and a half year old daughter. Her mother however (who is still rather pissed that there is no more "we") insists that i should let her take control everything. SO much so that she threatens to get married to her EX. At which point this very same law will come into effect. Them being married, he will inherit the right that she has and i will lose it. Note that i call it a "right" in my case because it wont then be about who has to support the child, it becomes who gets to be responsible for the child, care for the child and eventually be able to even visit or have contact with the child.
So the very same piece of legislature that exempted your child father from his responsibilities, can potentially take away THE MOST important part of my life. But the funny thing is, it wasn't put in place for me (fathers) benefit. It and the entire rest of the legal framework regarding parenting and domestic disputes, is centered around the woman. I am even led to believe that its not even whats best for the child but whats best for the mother. And this is not an attack. As many a good father have had to lean to deal with it. You walk into any of these places that should really and truly be in the interest of the child and their well being, and you know what you see? Specifically at family planning/court: ("mother's collecting monies, please.......etc")
So in a nutshell, the laws do have to change, but not exactly opposite. I do applaud you for raising the issue and you are 100% right in saying that we need to have more discussion on the matter.
Sincerely,
A Good Dad
Dear Good Dad,
I applaud you for being a real man and taking on your responsibility of your child. I for one Don not believe that that law will have you excluded from your child's life. I encourage you to continue to be part of your child's life. Don't give up. Give your child joyful and unforgettable moments that would be cherished for his/her life. God will bless you
As a man i dont tolerate that BS. These men come like manicoo and giving others bad name. I have an outside child and i take care of her. My woman does not discourage me and i respect her for that. Any woman that with a man that have outside child they not feeding is a mama Tenten and he will do the same to her someday...Respect and stay bless my lady.
It's about time the Ministry of Human Services & Gender Relations revisit these archaic laws which place women under undue stress and burden. A child is the responsibility of the biological mother & father except in the case of adoption. Its not the responsibility of the mother only or whoever is sleeping in her. This is so sickening!
I am in a similar situation and I did go to human services and got similar advice and boy was I shocked! My daughter is now turning 6. We all know how difficult it is to raise a young child; daycare, medicals, clothing, food, recreation, etc. I got help from the father occasionally but since i insisted that he will not interfere with me when he comes around it became less and less. However i was still grateful for the small help no matter how little it got. I got married 2 years ago and suddenly all support for our daughter ceased. He completely abandoned his daughter and complained about every other thing. That was when i went to human services and learnt of this outdated crazy law that absorbs the father from this responsibility.
I am surviving but I am in full support for this law to be re-written. Good luck and all the best "We will Survive!" this law needs to go!
Marriage means automatic adoption
I am so shock that I cannot believe what I am reading, my God what kind of a man would neglect his own child by providing to his or her needs and expect another man to take care of his responsibility for him because the lady got married. You should be a shame of your self calling yourself a man or a father. My dear God is not asleep he is wide awake and sees what you are doing to your own child, a child that he created in his image and likeness remember what goes around comes around and what you are doing to this child of yours by not supporting and providing to his or her needs will one day comes back to hunt you I hope, if you dont reconsider your actions you never calls that child one day my son or daughter. For your own sake and before you get some harsh punishment from the most high reconsider and do the right thing and help the young lady by providing to the needs of your child that is your obligation and not the obligation of another man.
St.lucia land of bullshit. A man is not responsible for his child as long as the mom is married WTF!!. Lost for words seriously just can't believe that nonsense am reading . We wonder why the country is the way it is. So many kids go astray or into a life of crime because the mom is unable to support them properly. St.Lucia enables dead beats.
Ms. Please go back to the family court because you have been mislead. Do your own research. Read the Affiliation Act. Hire a Lawyer. You may not be able to take your child father to court if he has not supported the child for one year or more. What you are alleging here is grossly incorrect. Trust me I have gone through the process.
I don't know of such a law. Since he is a business man perhaps the law is on his side. he is a friend of the court and its workers so someone is getting some perks from him to do as he wish. Karma will strike him one day, it will come to bite him in his ass. This very child that he don't want to feed, he too will find himself in a position when he will be sick and on his bed and calling this child for a cup of water. Watch out business man, you are flourishing but be careful your branches will soon break and your leaves begin to fall out. Your downfall will come. It will come to haunt you down.
Be very very careful who you marry. Be very very careful who you have children with. Be very very careful when deciding to have a child if you are not capable of taking care of the child on your own in the event that the other parent becomes incapable, or abandons you and the child and cannot be found. Life can be very unpredictable. Taking care of another life is no game. The law will not put food on your table to feed your child when things go wrong. The law can only hold someone liable and punish them if they do not comply, however the law cannot provide you with money if there is no money or the other parent cannot be found. The added burden, unfortunately, is most time left on the one who originally carried the burden for 9 months. Mama. Best of luck. God bless.
I believe we need to write to the Prime minister and minister of legal affairs on this matter and cc the letter to the attorney general and the governor general. If no response is forthcoming then we should pursue this at the united Nations or even the CCJ.
Sweetie you need a lawyer. If you could get a good lawyer like Richard Fredrick to represent you, you will win the case over family court. Sometimes the person you spoke to is his friend. St Lucia is so bias
That man is an IGNORANT S.O.B. So he wants to continue and move on with his life while you stay there alone and single just to get money from him for your child? My dear he just wanted you to remain single and available so he can come and try a thing with you again whenever he wanted. The fact that you got married messed his plans up. Pardon my English but tell him go screw himself. Where there is a will there is a way. Something will open up for you.
I remember when my child was about 2 years old her father (whom I had cut ties with since she was 11 months and ended up in hospital with a busted eye because I broke up with him) would bring stuff for her and want to mess with me. I put him in his place and told him if he is bringing stuff for her just to trouble me then stop bringing anything. Well that's the last I saw him. I never took him to Social Welfare or any other fare. I struggled alone and I can praise the Most High she is now in her 30's and doing well in life.
So don't despair my dear. Just give all your problems to the Most High. Do not look towards mere man to solve it. Even the authorities do not support you. Does he know that the tables can easily turn? Like my Grandma used to say.......tanto tanto!
Whiles I applaud your efforts and determination but I think is high time fathers and i mean all fathers get to play a role in their children lives. The law should NEVER be allowing this nonsense. I am a father and all now my son is with me. SMH Those same pricks always have money to spend on rum and parties etc. We must get men to be fathers and take their responsibilities. Sorry, but she has medical bills involved here too. BRAVO to you as a single mom but
There should be an overwhelming outcry against this law. I would support a rally on this anyday.
It is up setting. I am a mom with a 7 year old daughter. It makes no sense reporting her dad to social welfare because it is time consuming and will not make up much of the $150.00 that he gives every other month. Some women did not choose to be single moms. As for me if he stopped drinking and acted as a responsible father figure to our daughter maybe we would have accomplished more together. However where i am getting is that when school is closed or its Christmas, or that child is really sick, will social services say well this is an occasion where the father has to contribute more?. at the hearing he comes with some sad excuses about fabricated responsibilities and before you know it the final decision is ruled in his favor. Many women wish they didn't have to go to "child father" to get help with their kids, or start seeing someone else to support her and her kids. Sometime her job isn't much. Personally, i believe when the systems fails to research the circle effect society fails to function effectively. That's how gang violence and teenage pregnancy resurfaces... its a cycle.
wish you had never slept with that LOSER.... he has never loved that child and his wife is a BITCH with no heart. AMEN!
U said it right you should have never slept with that loser. That's the problem with some women nowadays they know is losers they making kids with but they still go ahead.
Lady I feel your pain,it is not easy but in life u choose how u want to be sucessful. Sometimes as ladies we have to move away from the things that hurt us. I have been through your pain with 2 kids at the age of 4 and 7 from a marriage left to feed on my own. I went to court and they requested that the father feed one child but to his stubbornness he never contributed a penny to my childes welfare. His direct words to me was if you want money for your children u have to give me sex, this was the last conversation I had with him until he realized we travel an looking for contacts to talk to his children. I spoke to him once again and here's what I ask "Did u finnally pay your childrens dues at court an he said I have no money. I said to him then u need to move on in life an live us alone that was the end of talking to him. I was aware at the time worked 2 jobs an never gave the kids none. Now my kids are 18 and 15 and am so proudof them, I will face and destroy anyone of so called father's representers who turn out to play hypocrite with us.Am happy my kids has grown an need no more hypocrisy dad in their life. My blessings was in abandunce, thank god. May he bless u the same.
Is St. Lucia crazy or what to have such a STUPID LAW? That is the man's child no matter what the mother do. You should put his name and story on facebook. Shame his ASS... that SALOP!
They need to put all those men behind bars for not taking care of their children.
That is so messed up! I went through the same with my child's father. He picked up a woman who already had 5 children with another man and forgets his only son. That's hurts my son up to this day can't understand why his father neglected him. The LAW need to be changed soon.... because it's bull sh**t.
Are you kidding me! Seems like the men of st Lucia knew that beforehand. I'm in a similar predicament. When I left I made a vow to NEVER ask for a dime and I haven't for 16yrs. And the sad thing about it is when that child becomes something in life it's those same fathers who say "that my son or daughter". Just leave them to age life goes on and nothing stays the same forever! Who says women are liberated women get abused in every aspect not only physically.The system is truly designed to "murder dem". Sad truth ,shocking reality
DO YOU KNOW WHAT KILLS ME. THE SAME CHILDREN THEY NEVER FEED ARE THE ONES WHO TAKE CARE OF THEIR ASS, WHEN THE FALL SICK. I HAVE SEEN THAT SO MANY TIMES. THIS IS WHAT HURTS ME. MOTHERS HAVE TO DO WHATEVER THEY HAVE TO DO TO MAKE SURE THAT THESE CHILDREN EAT AND ARE CARED FOR AND IN THE END THESE BASTARDS REAP THE REWARDS. HAVE A CASE WITH THE FAMILY COURT WHERE THE FATHER OWED YEARS OF CHILD SUPPORT BECAUSE I DID NOT KNOW WHERE HE WAS. HE WAS PICKED UP AND TAKEN BEFORE THE COURTS. HE STATED THAT HE WAS HANDING ME MONEY ALL THE TIME SO THEY RELEASED HIM WITH ANOTHER DATE TO COME TO COURT. I WENT SPENT THE ENTIRE DAY THERE TO BE TOLD I WOULD HAVE TO COME BACK BECAUSE ANOTHER WARRANT HAS BEEN SIGNED BY THE COURTS SINCE HE MISSED THE DATE. IT HAS TWO YEARS NOW. OKAY I HAVE TO FIND HIM FOR THE POLICE. HELLO CAN T THE POLICE CHECK NIC TO SEE IF ANY CONTRIBUTIONS ARE COMING IN. WHERE IS THE CONTACT INFORMATION WHICH I AM SURE THEY DID NOT VERIFY THAT HE GAVE. I TELL YOU. WASTE OF TIME AND ENERGY THIS FAMILY COURT.
WDMC I'm reading here? Whoever wrote this law must have had a personal vendetta against women. I can't begin to fathom, how you can have a child with someone and think that it's acceptable for someone else to take on your responsibility. Forget the law for a brief minute, where is your conscience? My word!!!!
This pisses me off! because i am a mother of a 5 yr old child whose father is not involved in her life! so you mean to tell me if/ when i get married he has the right to forfeit child support, where is Mary Francis now! These are the real Human Rights issues that need to be dealt with! Taking care of your OWN off Spring!! Instead of fighting for criminals who get what they deserve.
What????? You can't be serious!!!!
Don't give up .........get this LAW changed .....TRUST in GOD
It is clear that someone has misunderstood you; so there may be no need for all that law changing or marching through the streets. Someone must have thought that you were asking for alimony/maintenance for yourself. Since you have remarried then that can be terminated. Nothing can relieve a parent of the responsibility to feed his/her child except for the 18 year old limit or death!!
That's heartless and the child is the only one this will affect, whoever this man is should be is a poor excuse of a father and his present wife is even worse because has a woman she should ensure her husband face his responsibility. The law in slu sucks just like Kenny and his troops, how can a country place a foolish law such has this,(parents take good care of our children for they are our future) may god guide u and change ur heart to take care of ur child
How are you so sure it was Kenny who made that law? or that he was in power to place such a law? maybe this law has been there since forever and people are now aware.
Like really.I'm so mad right now.
Hi sweety not i alone is goin through dat same problem. I hav a 13yr old and da dad is doin da same .i left him when my son was 2years. Now his goin to form 2 micoud sec and up to now no support. God is good
It is sad that is the state of our laws in St. Lucia. There are no persons to advocate on the behalf of parents. The Director of Family Court, Human Services and Gender should come together to help change these laws. It is long over due. They just sit in office to look good and make the politicians look good. But are not working on behalf of the people that they represent. Why is it easy to change some laws and it is soo hard to change those pertaining to fathers with child maintenance,, Visitation and custody.
This father does not have a conscience . He will need that child one day. The wife should encourage him to do the right thing.
Wow!! I'm not sure why I'm surprised because after all, this is St. Lucia; I am stunned! Thank you for your letter and for bringing light to this issue. This makes no sense. I could understand if your husband adopted your child, but he didn't. And we wonder why we have so many problems in this country. When the Minister of Health says we are bringing up monsters, maybe she should take a look at some of the factors that could potentially contribute to these monsters. I'm sorry you and your family are going through this. I hope your child gets better. Continue shedding light on this issue. This needs to change.
In the meantime, we are changing the laws to charge drivers if they cannot produce their licenses. SMH.
Sadly it is the law. But dont worry sweetie the biological father will pay eventually. GOD DON'T SLEEP. im sure one day he'll need that same child to wipe his ass when he falls sick. Prayers work miracles darling keep the faith
prayer work yes. but I dont think God hears prayers to make people's life miserable. stop putting god name in you ppl black magic thing.
I so too understand your grief. I went or should say I am going through a similar situation. My deceptive boyfriend of 6 y. ears starting at a tender age of ** . Story line he married a woman with 3 existing children. I went to a lawyer to try to get some information on the welfare of our child and to my dismay I was told that illegtimate children have at most a welfare of 200 dollars.
I didn't bother to go to family court. I still will not go to family court. Fathers have to play their role.
in 2015 he has 2 other (girl) children and refuses to take care of his son who is based overseas and attends school.
How can the law change if those people who can say something says nothing?
He is a sorry excuse for a man. Handle your responsibility as a father. The op should not allow any visitation since he is not providing financially for his child.
I understand that the social worker stated that since the op is now married that the father does not need to provide financially for his son however what I would like to know is where exactly is this stated in the law books of St.Lucia?
LOL LOL Boy if is one thing i afraid of is woman with a child not even a relationship with one would cut it for me to much baggage and responsibility FELLAS BEWARE OF THIS YOU MARRY A BREEDER YOU WOULD BE STUCK WITH THE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY OF SOME KID WHO MORE THAN LIKELY WILL DISRESPECT YOU IN THE FUTURE AND TELL YOU YOU ARE NOT HIS/HER FATHER
Amen
This is what GOD want us to put a stop to ..... SELFISHNESS ...... !
No one should abandon a child and/or children no matter what!
Sir, I have read this, donot know you; but, whatever the true story is; for GOD's sake, see to it that your child and children is well taken of. GOD; GOD, sir, is watching; HE knows our end of our lives from the begining..
Ask GOD to come in; listen to HIS voice; do not ever shun from your responsability! Remember I said "GOD is watching!"
DO THE RIGHT THING! DO NOT BE SPITEFULL!
Really......
This is a stupid law, or the person who gave you the information is wrong. Just because you're married to someone doesn't automatically make him responsible for the child you had from a previous relationship. Now, if you (new) husband adopts your child, that's a different issue, now your new husband is the one responsible for said child.
While I understand your concern, think about the flip side of it. A woman remarries yet she "receives" money from an outside man not her husband. Can't imagine husbands being too jolly about this. Remember marriage vows, richer or poorer, and forsaking all others AND taking responsibility of your spouse. It's a ticklish issue but the laws perhaps took this into consideration.
Oh please James!!
The woman is not receiving money from an "outside man". She is receiving money from the child's flesh and blood, IT IS HIS RESPONSIBILITY.
I am sure her husband embraced this child as his own, but I believe that no law has to tell any decent male human being that he has to support his child. It all boils down to the character (or none, thereof) of the ex.
It's not about the marriage, it's about the love for your child, if u love this child nothing is to much for u to do for him,u will take up your responsibility in either way,but I guess when they are quarter of a man they do not adhere to their responsibility.
James, the point is that the contribution this woman is seeking is not for her own personal use, it is for the benefit of her child from a previous relationship. It has (or should have) nothing to do with marriage i.e. previous marriage or current marriage, but everything to do with paternal responsibility for a minor child. A child is conceived regardless of whether the parents were married, single, common-law, cheating or otherwise, therefore responsibility for upkeep shouldn't depend on anyone's future marital status. Furthermore, I would imagine that the woman and her new spouse would have discussed and agreed on this course of action i.e. seeking child support.
I do hope that somebody is just misinterpreting the law and that this is not really our law in St Lucia in this day and age.
The mother is right. Unfortunately, since she is married the husband becomes the sole provider for the child. It is sad that the father feels that it justifies that he does not have to provide for the child
OMG. I am a father of a 5 year old and would never do such. SMH. You should publish his name. Like I have always said the law is the reason why St. Lucia is in this economic and crime state. Sad but our PM is a lawyer and not one law has been passed to benefit us law abiding citizens. I have stopped voting for any lawyer and woman cause there are so many laws which cause hardship on us and women and these women like Alvina have done NOTHING to help the law abiding women of this country. All they do is look for contracts for their friends and families. This is the kind of stuff that should encourage a nationwide match in this country. Continue your quest to get this law and others changed. Go to the tv media, try newspin etc. Maybe Gale Rigobert. although I don't think it should be politicised but......