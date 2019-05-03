Don't Miss
No charges yet against former Trinidad AG and Senator for kickback scheme

By Trinidad Guardian
May 3, 2019

Anand Ramlogan

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — Po­lice in­ves­ti­gat­ing an al­leged le­gal fee kick­back scam in­volv­ing for­mer at­tor­ney gen­er­al Anand Ram­lo­gan, SC and Op­po­si­tion Sen­a­tor Ger­ald Ramdeen are mov­ing to com­plete their in­ves­ti­ga­tion short­ly.

Even as the State’s co-op­er­at­ing wit­ness, Vin­cent Nel­son, QC, ap­peared in court yes­ter­day morn­ing to an­swer charges over his role in the al­leged scam, Ram­lo­gan and Ramdeen re­mained in the cus­tody of An­ti-Cor­rup­tion In­ves­ti­ga­tion Bu­reau (ACIB) of­fi­cers with­out be­ing charged.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that in­ves­ti­ga­tors were ex­pect­ed to in­ter­view both men for the first time late yes­ter­day evening. They in fact com­plet­ed in­ter­view­ing one of them. Af­ter the process is com­plet­ed, the of­fi­cers are ex­pect­ed to ap­proach the Of­fice of the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tion (DPP) for ad­vice on what charges, if any, should be laid against the duo.

While the po­lice in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the is­sue com­menced al­most three years ago, it reached a crit­i­cal stage on Wednes­day morn­ing as in­ves­ti­ga­tors ex­e­cut­ed an ar­rest war­rant for Ram­lo­gan at the Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port around 4.15 am. He was about to board a flight to Mi­a­mi to con­nect to the British Vir­gin Is­lands (BVI), where he was ex­pect­ed to rep­re­sent the Speak­er of BVI’s House As­sem­bly Ju­lian Wilcox. Ramdeen sur­ren­dered to in­ves­ti­ga­tors two hours lat­er.

On Wednes­day evening, po­lice ex­e­cut­ed search war­rants at the duo’s homes in south Trinidad and at Ramdeen’s of­fice at Cor­ne­lio Street, Wood­brook. Dur­ing the search­es, which last­ed well in­to the night, in­ves­ti­ga­tors re­port­ed­ly seized sev­er­al elec­tron­ic de­vices and doc­u­ments.

The in­ves­ti­ga­tion cen­tres around al­most $1 bil­lion in le­gal fees which was paid to pri­vate le­gal prac­ti­tion­ers rep­re­sent­ing the State and State com­pa­nies in le­gal pro­ceed­ings dur­ing Ram­lo­gan’s tenure be­tween 2010 and 2015. The law­suits in­clude sev­er­al over al­leged cor­rup­tion which oc­curred un­der the pre­vi­ous Patrick Man­ning regime. A per­cent­age of the fees, which were paid through the Of­fice of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al, was al­leged­ly giv­en to Ram­lo­gan.

Nel­son, who ben­e­fit­ed from over $20 mil­lion in le­gal briefs, has signed a plea bar­gain agree­ment un­der which he is ex­pect­ed to tes­ti­fy against the duo in ex­change for im­mu­ni­ty or a re­duced sen­tence.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that sev­er­al oth­er lawyers, both lo­cal and for­eign, who are be­lieved to have ben­e­fit­ed un­der the scheme are al­so be­ing in­ves­ti­gat­ed.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

