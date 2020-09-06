No $10M allocation but education dept. ready: officials

(GIS) — The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically reduced government revenues, affecting budgets for all departments and agencies. Consequently, the Ministry of Education has not received the $10 million allocation, as it did for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Nevertheless, officials say the physical needs of the 73 primary schools and 26 secondary schools on island have not been ignored.

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Fiona Phillip Mayer, said schools are undergoing rehabilitation works, which include the installation of additional hand washing stations and sanitizing dispensers. These form a critical part of health guidelines for the safe reopening of schools.

Michelle Charles, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Education, said the ministry will communicate with those schools that may experience delays in rehabilitation works, to indicate possible completion dates.

The Ministry of Education also has in stock face masks, face shields, and hand sanitizers to be distributed to schools to assist with adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Dr. Mayer encourages parents to help their children with personal hygiene practices and protocols that will protect them from COVID-19.