Nine teams expected for CCJ’s annual Law Moot

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Mar 16, CMC – The Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) says this year’s CCJ International Law Moot will be held later this month.

A CCJ statement said that the 11th Annual Moot on March 21- 22, will bring together participants from law schools and faculties around the region. It was won last year by the Jamaica-based Norman Manley Law School.

The CCJ said that the nine teams will be judged by a panel of judges comprising Justices David Hayton, Jacob Wit and Winston Anderson.

“Regrettably we can only live-broadcast the final presentation of the second day, as to do otherwise could give an unfair advantage to other mooters. However, we hope that this glimpse of the competition will encourage others to view the entire competition, which I am sure will be fiercely contested,” said Justice Hayton, who has chaired the Moot since its inception.

CCJ’s President, Justice Adrian Saunders, said that “the Law Moot presents an opportunity for students from regional law schools and faculties to have hands-on courtroom experience at the CCJ.

“This allows them an opportunity to develop and present their arguments in front of a panel of CCJ judges and to use our court management system, Curia. The Moot also promotes greater familiarity with the CARICOM treaty and the Original Jurisdiction of the Court”.

He said he also wanted to publicly thank Justice Hayton, “as this will be his last Moot with the CCJ.

“Each year, the Moot continues to attract enthusiastic participation from law students. Tremendous interest has been generated from regional law schools and faculties who invest resources and guidance to optimize the performance of their students. The success and popularity of the Moot is testament to the excellent organizational work done over the years by Justice Hayton, his committee and the host of volunteers who annually make the Moot possible.”

The CCJ said that the topic of the Moot has always been rooted in issues arising from possible breaches of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, which governs the 15-member regional integration movement.

“This year’s question, for example, centres on a dispute where one country is alleging breaches of the treaty caused by the treatment of a fictional couple in a manner amounting to discrimination on the grounds of nationality.”

The CCJ said that the students are required to present oral and written arguments before the panel of judges.