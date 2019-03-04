Nine Japanese university volunteers in Saint Lucia

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Saint Lucia Office was pleased to welcome a group of nine university volunteers from the Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology, the Hokkaido University, and the Kagoshima University.

The group of students are currently attached to the Department of Fisheries within the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-Operatives, and will spend a total of four weeks on Saint Lucia where they will engage in a number of activities including workshops and cooking demonstrations.

During presentations to the National Trust and the Department of Fisheries, the volunteers outlined their mission while in Saint Lucia.

Mr. Glen Lake, who serves as officer responsible for communication at the JICA Saint Lucia Office, boasted about the longstanding relationship between Saint Lucia and Japan as it relates to volunteers.

“The Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV) was inaugurated in 1965 and is a principal program of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Saint Lucia actually received the first Japanese volunteer in 1995 and that person was stationed at the Ministry of Education, meaning that this year would make it 24 years of service and friendship.”

Mr. Lake continued: “As usual our volunteers are together with the local community working closely with the southern extension of the National Trust and the Fisheries Division.”

Highlighting the importance of the projects to be undertaken by the volunteers, the communications officer referenced the “Sargassum issue” that has been plaguing the region.

He stated: “We as a single island nation cannot move forward and overcome difficulties without looking at best practices of others and applying it to our society and reality.”

The Japanese volunteers are expected to engage students from various schools during their stay in Saint Lucia as part of the sensitization aspect of their projects.