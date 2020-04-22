Nigela shares messages of hope amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – St. Lucian born Gospel Artiste, residing in Trinidad , Nigela St. Clair-Daniel, shares messages of hope , even in the midst of the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Nigela is the only female to grace the Total Riddim which also features tracks from Samuel Medas (Guyana) , Positive, Marc Isaacs and Nathanael ( Trinidad ).

Samuel Medas, Positive and Nathanael, have all visited St. Lucia, headlining huge gospel concerts in recent years.

Nigela has just released a song, ‘Surrender My All’, encouraging others to rely on Jesus, whom she says is the “only assurance amidst a season of uncertainty for many”.

Nigela was also a featured headlining artiste of the 40th St. Lucia Independence Gospel concert hosted by the St. Lucia Government in conjunction with Shirleyann Cyril Mayers , in March 2019.

Since then, Nigela has made more successful strides.

Towards the end of 2019, Nigela was nominated for the Gospel Music Awards of Trinidad and Tobago (GMATT) 2020, for ‘Breakout Artiste of the Year’ and ‘Collaboration of the year’. Nigela made it to the finals in both categories. The awards show was held at the prestigious National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), in Port of Spain, Trinidad , on February 3rd, 2020.

The MBA graduate had received the esteemed nominations after releasing two mega hits in 2019.

Nigela gained much attention regionally, with her introductory song, ‘Greater’, which is accompanied by a full music video , featuring cameos from widely popular Trinidadian Gospel artistes.

Her second release of 2019, ‘Testimony’ , featured Lyndon “Superz” Superville .

Nigela served as a co-producer on both of her own tracks. She teamed up with mega gospel artiste, Joshua Ali for the production of both songs. She also enlisted the talent of Judah Peters, for ‘Testimony’. Judah Peters is the master-mind behind the production of many other great gospel songs, including Jaron Nurse’s ‘Jesus Will Provide’ and Samuel Medas’ ‘Presence’.

Nigela is also featured in Celian International’s regional version of Tyler Perry’s “He’s Got the Whole World In His Hands” challenge.

Nigela can be seen singing in the video which also features many great regional artistes including John Yarde (Barbados), Denyse Plummer (Trinidad) and Jaron Nurse (Trinidad), just to name a few.

In this time of chaos, Nigela continues to encourage others to stay safe, be kind, trust God and pray.

Nigela can be followed under the handle “nigelamusicministry” via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Nigela’s releases may also be found on her YouTube channel, including her latest; “Surrender My All”-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UyjTzPsWIso

