Nicholas Pooran “feeling confident” about his World Cup debut

SOUTHAMPTON, England – West Indies middle-order batsman Nicholas Pooran spoke to CWI Media as he prepares for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The 23-year-old made his ODI debut earlier this year and will be playing in the marquee event for the first time. This is the 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup and will be played in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

“I’m feeling confident. I have a great bunch of team-mates and they have been offering lots of support and good advice. I’m relaxed and really looking forward to playing in the world Cup for the first time,” Pooran said.

“It was always my dream to play for the West Indies and to get this chance to play in the World Cup is something special. After my accident a few years ago it was a long road to recovery, but I’m here now, and want to make the most of every opportunity,” he added.

West Indies are presently in Southampton as part of their preparations for the tournament. The opening match is on Friday, May 31 against Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. First ball is 10:30 a.m. (5:30 a.m. Eastern Caribbean Time/4:30 a.m. Jamaica Time).

Coverage will be LIVE on ESPN and ESPN2 in the Caribbean. ESPN Play – ESPN’s multiscreen live and on-demand broadband service – will stream all the matches.

FULL SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain)

Chris Gayle (Vice Captain)

Fabian Allen

Carlos Brathwaite

Darren Bravo

Sheldon Cottrell

Shannon Gabriel

Shimron Hetmyer

Shai Hope

Evin Lewis

Ashley Nurse

Nicholas Pooran

Kemar Roach

Andre Russell

Oshane Thomas

MATCH SCHEDULE

(First ball is 5:30am Eastern Caribbean/4:30am Jamaica; unlessotherwise stated)

May 31: vs Pakistan – Nottingham

Jun 6: vs Australia – Nottingham

Jun 10: vs South Africa – Southampton

Jun 14: vs England – Southampton

Jun 17: vs Bangladesh – Taunton

Jun 22: vs New Zealand – Manchester (8:30am EC Time/7:30am Jamaica)

Jun 27: vs India – Manchester

Jul 1: vs Sri Lanka – Chester-le-Street

Jul 4: vs Afghanistan – Leeds

Semi-Finals

Jul 9: 1st vs 4th – Manchester

Jul 10: Reserve Day

Jul 11: 2nd vs 3rd – Birmingham

Jul 12: Reserve Day

The Final

Jul 14: Semi-final Winner 1 vs Semi-final Winner 2 – Lord’s

Jul 15: Reserve Day

