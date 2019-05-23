Nicholas Pooran “feeling confident” about his World Cup debut

Share This On:
SOUTHAMPTON, England – West Indies middle-order batsman Nicholas Pooran spoke to CWI Media as he prepares for the ICC Cricket World Cup.
The 23-year-old made his ODI debut earlier this year and will be playing in the marquee event for the first time. This is the 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup and will be played in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.
“I’m feeling confident. I have a great bunch of team-mates and they have been offering lots of support and good advice. I’m relaxed and really looking forward to playing in the world Cup for the first time,” Pooran said.
“It was always my dream to play for the West Indies and to get this chance to play in the World Cup is something special. After my accident a few years ago it was a long road to recovery, but I’m here now, and want to make the most of every opportunity,” he added.
West Indies are presently in Southampton as part of their preparations for the tournament. The opening match is on Friday, May 31 against Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. First ball is 10:30 a.m. (5:30 a.m. Eastern Caribbean Time/4:30 a.m. Jamaica Time).
Coverage will be LIVE on ESPN and ESPN2 in the Caribbean. ESPN Play – ESPN’s multiscreen live and on-demand broadband service – will stream all the matches.
FULL SQUAD
Jason Holder (Captain)
Chris Gayle (Vice Captain)
Fabian Allen
Carlos Brathwaite
Darren Bravo
Sheldon Cottrell
Shannon Gabriel
Shimron Hetmyer
Shai Hope
Evin Lewis
Ashley Nurse
Nicholas Pooran
Kemar Roach
Andre Russell
Oshane Thomas
MATCH SCHEDULE
(First ball is 5:30am Eastern Caribbean/4:30am Jamaica; unlessotherwise stated)
May 31: vs Pakistan – Nottingham
Jun 6: vs Australia – Nottingham
Jun 10: vs South Africa – Southampton
Jun 14: vs England – Southampton
Jun 17: vs Bangladesh – Taunton
Jun 22: vs New Zealand – Manchester (8:30am EC Time/7:30am Jamaica)
Jun 27: vs India – Manchester
Jul 1: vs Sri Lanka – Chester-le-Street
Jul 4: vs Afghanistan – Leeds
Semi-Finals
Jul 9: 1st vs 4th – Manchester
Jul 10: Reserve Day
Jul 11: 2nd vs 3rd – Birmingham
Jul 12: Reserve Day
The Final
Jul 14: Semi-final Winner 1 vs Semi-final Winner 2 – Lord’s
Jul 15: Reserve Day