The partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social activities for a two-week period begins Monday, March 23 until Sunday, April 5, 2020. — Government of Saint Lucia

NIC requests your banking information — ‘to remit payments’

By NIC
March 27, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) — In our efforts to protect our contributors, our staff, their families and the people whom they interact, and mindful of the advisories issued by the Department of Health and Wellness, our offices no longer provide face-to-face service to the public until further notice.

Our staff is currently processing the benefit claims submitted and finalizing arrangements to remit payments in a manner that will eliminate possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus. To make this happen, we will require some information from you.

If you have a benefit claim at the NIC, we will need details of your bank account in order to make payments to you.

To provide your banking information click this link https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/119489e79a5c4d64b5e6b8fb53088eda and ensure you enter details of an open, active account at your bank. You will receive an email confirming that your bank details have been successfully submitted.

If you need information relating to your benefit claim, call 457-4047

For all other queries call 457-6003.

We thank you for your patience and understanding as we seek to deliver service to you in this dangerous time.

National Insurance Corporation, for the benefit of us all

