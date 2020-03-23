Don't Miss
NIC offices to close

By NIC
March 22, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) — The NIC is working assiduously to meet the expectations of our contributors especially in respect of the filing and claiming of benefits and for other payments.

In light of the threat to life and health posed by the COVID-19 virus, provision of that service must be done in a manner that ensures the protection of our employees and our contributors, their families and other persons with whom they interact.

To that end, the offices of the NIC will be closed to the general public on Monday, March 23, 2020 while we work to achieve this and to open our doors to the public later in the week.

We will inform you accordingly.

Thank you for your understanding.

National Insurance Corporation – For the benefit of us all.

Communications Department

