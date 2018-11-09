NHC explores ways to provide low-cost housing: Mangal

Share This On:

(SNO) — Chairman of the National Housing Corporation (NHC) Timothy Mangal has said the organization is exploring ways to provide low-cost housing for Saint Lucians.

He said this is being done in collaboration with private investors.

“It is very difficult in this country, unless you’ve been subsidized to what we deemed to be low cost housing because of the cost of development,” he told reporters. “However, the NHC, partnering with private developers, is looking at all possibilities in coming up with different housing concepts that will be affordable as possible.”

He stated the whole intention is to target people who are vulnerable in the society who needs those types of homes.

“In that quest, you would see new housing concepts, you would see new housing materials coming up,” he explained.

Mangal noted that the intention is to move away from the single-family housing units to condominium-style houses.

“You would see us move away a bit from the single-family residential unit where everyone would want to have their own garden and own kitchen to a more multiple-family residential concept with a condominium-style development where persons will be able to purchase a flat,” he said.