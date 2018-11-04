NextPlay Cup further boost for grassroots development: Roberts

Share This On:

(CMC) – Continental governing body, CONCACAF, is poised to launch the inaugural Scotiabank NextPlay Cup later this month, as it intensifies its drive to expand football at the grassroots level and further grow the base of the sport.

The schools tournament will be played in four countries – Barbados, the Bahamas, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago – and builds on the NextPlay programme which CONCACAF successfully rolled out earlier this year and which was aimed at utilising football as a tool of education in creating social change.

Over 2000 students from over 220 schools are expected to participate across the four jurisdictions in the innovative competition which CONCACAF’s director of football, Jason Roberts, believes will be a huge boost for football development in the region.

According to the former Grenada international and England professional, the NextPlay Cup was not solely focussed on discovering talent but on ensuring a wider access to the sport by boys and girls at the schools level.

“There’s a lot of young people who currently are not having access to the game outside the elite leagues that are in place in places like Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados and the Bahamas who are now going to have access to football in collaboration with the ministries, the government and of course the FAs,” Roberts told CMC Sports in an interview.

“We’ve been extremely happy with the buy-in from the respective ministries and certainly from the Football Associations who see the value in increasing the scope of young people who are participating in football.

“Football is just not about finding the next elite player, it’s about finding the next referee, the next administrator, the next supporter of the sport and that’s exactly where we will be focussing this NextPlay Cup.”

He continued: “How can we have both boys and girls who are maybe not at the elite level but certainly are at the participating level, how can we have them participate in sport and learn some of the values that have been garnered by those who have been part of the elite path.”

Roberts explained that the preceding NextPlay programme had been critical in laying the groundwork for the upcoming competition.

The programme, introduced in Barbados, the Bahamas, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and St Vincent and the Grenadines, targeted 25 students from four schools in each country for character building by instilling values like hard work, fair play, respect and community.

With the NextPlay Cup, Roberts said participation would be further enhanced.

“From our perspective and from the FAs that we engaged with, we understand there is a clear opportunity to improve people’s opportunities to participate in sport. We want to increase the numbers. I think across any sport the participation numbers are extremely important,” Roberts pointed out.

“What we are seeing here with the NextPlay platform … is to ensure – and I keep going back to it – that more people are going to get access to the sport. I believe that football has a way of uniting people and we’ve seen that across the board.

“I don’t think it is necessarily always about competition. The NextPlay Cup is obviously going to have teams that win and teams that lose but there’s going to be a clear focus on the elements of teamwork and fair play and respect between these schools.

“I think outside of the remit of being a good footballer, we’re making sure that we make good people and give people the opportunity to show these values on the pitch.”