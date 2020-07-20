News anchor loses tooth live on air

(BBC) — Live TV can throw up all sorts of potential hurdles – technical glitches, unpredictable guests and knowing that there is no take two.

But Marichka Padalko, a news anchor in Ukraine, faced an unusual problem this week when part of her front tooth fell out.

However, like a true professional, she simply put the tooth in her hand and continued.

“Honestly, I thought the incident would go unnoticed,” she wrote on Instagram.

“But we underestimated the attention of our viewers,” she added, under a video of her losing the tooth.

Ms Padalko revealed that she required a tooth repair around a decade ago after her daughter smashed it accidentally while swinging a metal alarm clock.

Despite the network initially not posting the video to YouTube, Ms Padalko said she had been impressed by the amount of support she had received.

She added: “In any situation, keep calm, See you tomorrow morning.”