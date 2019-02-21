Newport County manager hails “unplayable” Matt

Share This On:

LONDON, Feb 20, CMC – Manager Mike Flynn hailed Jamille Matt’s performance in Newport County’s 4-1 victory at Notts County in an English League Two match on Tuesday night when the Jamaican striker took his tally for the season to 17 with a double strike in the first half.

Said Flynn: “I thought he was unplayable tonight. He bullied their defenders.”

Fraser Franks opened the scoring for Newport and Padraig Amond added a fourth just two minutes into the second half following 29-year-old Matt’s brace, the second after Kane Hemmings’ quick reply to level the scores on 10 minutes before a crowd of 6,253 at Meadow Lane.

Matt’s second goal, in the 33rd minute, came from an acrobatic overhead kick.

“They were superb,” said Flynn of his team.

“It was a perfect away performance – the way we defended, the way we kept our composure straight after conceding, and the goals we scored we’re absolutely superb.”

“I’m very proud of them tonight, they were excellent.

“Jamille Matt’s cross for Padraig Amond’s goal (his 20th of the season) was unbelievable wing-play.”

It was Newport’s first away win in the league since September 22 and ended a run of seven successive defeats on the road in League Two.

Newport, who are away to fourth-placed Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday, remain 15th in the league table.