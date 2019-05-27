Don't Miss
Newly-appointed registrar to record ‘death events’ in Anse La Raye

By Registrar, Civil Status Registry
May 27, 2019

(PRESS RELEASE) — The general public is hereby informed that with effect from Tuesday, May 28, 2019, registration of death events which occur in the district of Anse-la-Raye will be performed by the newly-appointed District Registrar of Anse-La-Raye, Mr. Cosmus Lawrence.

Mr. Lawrence is located at Tabor Hill in Anse-La-Raye. His contact information is 1-758-458-3523 or 518-4414.

Consequently, registration of vital events for the District of Anse-La-Raye will no longer be conducted at the main office of the Civil Status Registry on Brazil Street, Castries.

The Department of Justice would like to express its appreciation to the general public for their continued co-operation and looks forward to improving the quality of service to all its customers.

Please contact the Civil Status Registry at the following numbers listed below for additional information: 453-2485/468-7027/468-7024/468-7021/468-2544/468-7017.

