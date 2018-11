Newborn’s head found at the back of house in Jamaica

(JAMAICA STAR) — Residents of Cocoa Piece in Clarendon are outraged following the gruesome discovery of the head of a newborn in the community yesterday.

According to the police’s Constabulary Communications Unit (CCU), the mutilated head was discovered about 9 a.m. at the back of a house.

Investigators believe it was taken there by dogs.

The Clarendon police are now seeking the assistance of residents to locate the child’s mother.