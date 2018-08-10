Newborn baby found inside Burger King toilet

(SKY NEWS) – A newborn baby found inside a Burger King toilet is expected to survive, say US police.

Emergency services discovered the boy while responding to a report that a 26-year-old man had passed out in a vehicle at a Burger King in the southern Ohio city of Chillicothe.

The caller said a woman who was with the man had gone into the restaurant’s toilet.

Police found the 26-year-old woman was sitting on the toilet with a bag containing a substance suspected to be heroin on the floor beside her.

A medic who responded to the call looked inside the toilet and found the baby who was face-up.

The woman told police she thought she had had a miscarriage.

The baby was taken to hospital. Both the man and woman face criminal charges.