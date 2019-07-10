Don't Miss
New Zealand stun India by 18 runs to reach World Cup final

By AFP
July 10, 2019

New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (2R) celebrates with teammates after running out India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni for 50 during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final between New Zealand and India at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on July 10, 2019.

(AFP) — New Zealand reached their second World Cup final with a stunning 18-run win over shell-shocked India at Old Trafford a short while ago.

The Black Caps will play hosts England or holders Australia in Sunday’s title match at Lord’s after pulling off a remarkable triumph against two-time champions India.

New Zealand, beaten in the 2015 final by Australia, were restricted to just 239-8 after completing their 50 overs a day later than expected following the suspension of play due to rain yesterday.

But Kane Williamson’s side bowled superbly to rock India, with three top-order wickets from paceman Matthew Henry proving the key contribution in dismissing the pre-tournament favourites for 221.

